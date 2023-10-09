Wiping Out Kids’ Cancer a Family Affair

Highland Park DPS rallies around paramedic’s son

Since Niko was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma in 2019 at 13, he and his parents, Alex and Krista Tacey, have been all in in the fight against childhood cancer.

“It can happen to anybody,” said Niko, now 16, recalling how seeing a doctor for stomach pain led to the discovery of a mass.

The boy took comfort in the confidence of his doctors.

“They knew what they were doing; they’d (treated) it before,” Niko said. “I knew I would have a good chance of coming through the other side.”

Alex, a paramedic, recalled his Highland Park Department of Public Safety coworkers visiting while his son was in the hospital and bringing food. One even helped Niko with schoolwork.

“These guys didn’t know him at all at that point and barely knew me because I was brand new to the department, so that definitely set the standard for the type of department it is,” Alex said.

Alex said former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, who lives in town and lost a son to cancer, got other former Cowboys to sign a football for Niko at one point.

While patrolling town one day, Alex ran into Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who’s done work with WOKC, thanked him and told him about Niko.

Since finishing treatment three years ago, Niko has become an ambassador for Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer (WOKC), which supports research into childhood cancer, helps distribute buddy bags for families of other children diagnosed with cancer, and more. He said they’re putting a youth board together for other youth to get involved with volunteering and fundraising. His mom, Krista, serves on WOKC’s board.

“Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer’s great because not only do they fund research, but the Warrior Family program is really great for us because it connects the families,” Krista said. “That connection between warrior families has been amazing.”

Niko Tacey at the hospital. Niko Tacey at the hospital. Alex, Krista, and Niko Tacey with Babe Laufenberg.

As for his future, Niko, who’s always been active in pursuits like swimming, hopes to serve in the military and recently participated in a program at West Point.

“I want to serve,” he said. “I don’t really care what branch I serve in as long as I get to serve my country.”

He said his parents helped inspire his passion for public service.

“My whole family is big on public service,” Niko added. “My dad is a first responder, … my mom works for the government, my aunt is in the Navy, both my grandfathers were in the military.

“There are a lot of people that did things for me… my doctors, and people like that that I want to be able to protect and give something back to in that way.”

Alex is also working on setting up a bell for children to ring at the fire station after they finish cancer treatment.

“I suggested, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be cool if they could come to the fire station?” Alex said. “They could ring the bell there, and they can get a tour and check out a firetruck, and so that’s being considered.”