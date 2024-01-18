Moody Family YMCA Kicks Off Annual Campaign

The Moody Family YMCA aims to raise $755,000 in this year’s annual campaign, which kicked off Jan. 16 and will continue through March 8.

Campaign funds will be used to serve more than 6,600 people, including through membership and program scholarships and discounts, support of the Rise School, and contributions to programs such as Active Older Adults, Safety Around Water, and Livestrong.

Guests at the Jan. 16 kickoff heard stories from beneficiaries of YMCA programs, including a family with a special needs daughter and a student involved in the YMCA Youth & Government program at Highland Park High School, 2024 campaign chair Rebecca Chambless said.

Click HERE to learn more about the YMCA’s campaign.