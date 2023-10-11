Medical City Dallas Opens New Abdominal Transplant Clinic

Medical City Dallas is expanding its transplant services with a new Abdominal Transplant Clinic.

The $6 million clinic places pancreas, liver, and kidney patients along with physicians in the same unit. This comes as part of a $23 million expansion of the hospital’s transplant program.

“This is an investment in the health of the communities we serve, from here in North Texas to all corners of the region and United States,” Medical City Dallas CEO Chris Mowan said. “This new space enhances convenience and comfort for our patients, assists in additional collaboration amongst our specialists, and allows for future growth of this lifesaving program.”

The new clinic and other recent transplant-service expansions include:

32,560 square feet, more than double the combined spaces of existing clinics

23 new exam rooms and one procedure room

New operating room dedicated to liver, kidney, and pancreas transplants

New ultrasound for advanced imaging

10-bed intensive care unit solely for transplant patients

Multidisciplinary specialists in kidney, pancreas, and liver diseases will be located in the same wing. The model will allow patients to conveniently schedule various appointments in the same location.

“This leading-edge clinic is another reason why so many in need of lifesaving abdominal transplants seek out Medical City Dallas as the destination of choice for transplantation excellence,” Mowan said.