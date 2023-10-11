Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 2-8

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: VEHICLE VANDAL

An unknown vandal keyed a man’s car before 7:27 p.m. Oct. 8 in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

2 Monday

Found property was reported around 8:32 a.m. in the 6100 block of Meadow Road.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store around 1:21 p.m.

A thief, who received a criminal trespass warning, stole from someone at a NorthPark Center department store around 4:36 p.m.

Around 10:13 p.m., a burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole property in a parking lot in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

A woman’s front license plate was stolen at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bandera at Preston Hollow.

There was a burglary of an open garage at an unlisted time at Pavilion Townplace Apartments.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

At an unreported time, a thief stole from a man in the 7200 block of Lupton Circle.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

3 Tuesday

A thief stole someone’s property around 9:57 a.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar entered a man’s vehicle before 2:35 p.m. and stole his property in the 6000 block of Mimosa Lane.

Criminal mischief was reported around 10:29 p.m. in the 4200 block of Southcrest Road.

At an unprovided time, property was stolen from a man and woman at a home in the 5400 block of Yolanda Lane.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a home in the 5500 block of Pebblebrook Drive.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

4 Wednesday

A man was pushed to the ground around 2:14 a.m. at Inwood Tavern. The suspects were given criminal trespass warnings.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A burglar busted a woman’s car window and stole property before 11:23 a.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Square.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s parked car and fled the scene without leaving information before 5:04 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Royal Village.

Someone stole from a home in the 5600 block of Caladium Drive at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at a home in the 4900 block of West Amherst Avenue at an unlisted time.

5 Thursday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 2:16 p.m. at an office building in the 6500 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A woman’s window was shattered at an unlisted time in the 6800 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

A reckless driver hit a man’s car then fled the scene at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Preston Forest Village.

6 Friday

Stolen around 3:49 p.m.: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Around 10:30 p.m., a man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

7 Saturday

Stolen around 6:03 p.m.: a rental vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 7:56 p.m.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A woman’s car was stolen at an unlisted time from the 6117 block of Bandera Avenue.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s front license plate from his car parked in the 10600 block of Park Preston Drive.

Someone stole from the Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

8 Sunday

A burglar forced entry into a woman’s car and stole her property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A woman’s property was stolen and damaged at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole property from a woman’s residence at Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man at Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.