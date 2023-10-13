HP Boys, Girls Double Up on XC Titles

Highland Park has plenty of tradition when it comes to cross country regional meets, and this year won’t be an exception.

The HP boys and girls each won team championships at the District 7-6A meet on Thursday at Myers Park in McKinney to advance full squads to the Region I meet on Oct. 24 in Lubbock.

HP sophomore Maddie Heckler won the girls race with a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 7 seconds. Five other runners earned top-12 placings for the Lady Scots, including Kayla Dickerson, Claire Deeken, Samantha Meck, Ryan Sontag, and Katie Taulbee.

The Lady Scots have taken 15 straight district crowns and 44 overall. The team has advanced at least one runner to the state meet annually since 1975, which was the first year the UIL sanctioned girls cross country.

In the boys race, the Sots claimed their sixth consecutive district title and 27th in program history. They will head to regionals for the 25th year in a row.

Jesuit Dallas senior Henry Beckman was the individual district champion with a time of 15:32. The Rangers were fourth in the team standings.

Meanwhile, five HP runners finished inside the top 12, led by William Jaudes in fourth place. He was followed by Bennett Blevins, Mark Nance, Jackson Dean, and Luke Hall.