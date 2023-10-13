October Site Readings

The temperatures are changing, and fall events are ramping up, so there are plenty of stories to catch up on on our website from September and October.

The Dallas Cowboys, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation, and the NFL Foundation made a $1 million donation to reconstruct Thomas Jefferson High School’s football field.

Have a great nominee (or nominees)? Let us know now (we’ll be taking nominations until Oct. 30), and keep your eyes open for our ballot on Nov. 1. Nominate your Person of the Year here.

SMU football fans have something big to cheer about, and I’m not talking about the team’s new home in the ACC. Rather, it’s the Pony Pils from Lakewood Brewing Company that’s been flying off the shelves of stadium coolers, convenience stores, and supermarkets since it launched in August.

Malai Kitchen’s in-house-made rice noodles are the food equivalent of luscious, soft white velvet. These noodles are different from all the other noodles in North Texas because they are made using a noodle machine designed and built in Vietnam just for Malai Kitchen.