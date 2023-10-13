Friday, October 13, 2023

PHOTO: Courtesy Dallas ISD
October Site Readings

Rachel Snyder

The temperatures are changing, and fall events are ramping up, so there are plenty of stories to catch up on on our website from September and October.

SCHOOLS: Thomas Jefferson HS Celebrates New Football Field

The Dallas Cowboys, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation, and the NFL Foundation made a $1 million donation to reconstruct Thomas Jefferson High School’s football field.

Who’s Your Person of the Year for 2023?

Have a great nominee (or nominees)? Let us know now (we’ll be taking nominations until Oct. 30), and keep your eyes open for our ballot on Nov. 1. Nominate your Person of the Year here.

VOICES: Pony Up With a Mustang-Made Beer

SMU football fans have something big to cheer about, and I’m not talking about the team’s new home in the ACC. Rather, it’s the Pony Pils from Lakewood Brewing Company that’s been flying off the shelves of stadium coolers, convenience stores, and supermarkets since it launched in August.

VOICES: How Does Malai Kitchen Use 53,000 Pounds of Flour?

Malai Kitchen’s in-house-made rice noodles are the food equivalent of luscious, soft white velvet. These noodles are different from all the other noodles in North Texas because they are made using a noodle machine designed and built in Vietnam just for Malai Kitchen. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

