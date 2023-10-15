Scots Ousted by Coppell in Team Tennis

Highland Park has been a powerhouse in team tennis at the Class 5A level, winning a state title as recently as 2021 and becoming the most decorated program in Texas.

However, the jump to Class 6A has not been kind to the Scots, who were eliminated in the second round of the Region I playoffs by Coppell on Friday.

The 10-5 defeat at High Point Tennis Center marked the earliest postseason exit for HP in recent memory. The Scots (11-5) narrowly defeated Coppell on Aug. 18 but could not duplicate the result in the rematch.

A year ago, HP topped the Cowboys on the way to the regional semifinals, when the Scots fell to Southlake Carroll. This season’s highlights included an undefeated run through District 7-6A play and a convincing victory over Haltom in the opening round of the playoffs.