Playoff Run Ends for HP in Water Polo

Within the span of a few hours on Saturday, the water polo season was over for Highland Park.

The girls and boys teams each fell in the area round of the playoffs during a doubleheader in The Colony. The Lady Scots lost 17-10 to Hebron, and the Scots dropped a 25-11 decision against Southlake Carroll — which also eliminated them a year ago.

Both HP squads were the top seed from District 2 and earned their first playoff wins in program history four days earlier. Water polo is in its second season as a UIL sport.

Also in boys action on Saturday, Jesuit Dallas fell 19-10 against Flower Mound Marcus after the Rangers picked up their first-ever UIL postseason victory earlier in the week.