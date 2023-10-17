Allie Beth Allman and Associates Moving Headquarters

Luxury real estate firm Allie Beth Allman and Associates is moving its headquarters from its space of 33 years.

The company’s new headquarters in the Offices at Turtle Creek Village is situated between Highland Park and Uptown. Allie Beth Allman & Associates has designed 10,000 square feet on the fifth floor to include space for agents and sales services and the brokerage’s accounting and marketing department.

“Allie Beth Allman & Associates was founded on the principles of authentic relationships, trust, and a spirit of service,” said president and CEO Keith Conlon. “We have created an office that allows all of us to work, learn, and grow as a team but which also provides individual spaces to help agents grow their business.”

Company leaders said the new space allows for flexible office spaces while supporting sales and sharing space for education, training, and collaboration among agents.

“We are all about collaboration and making each other better,” Conlon explained. “With more top-producing agents than any other Dallas brokerage, one of the most important parts of our culture is family and the shared values of market knowledge, trust and relationships. That all starts with us talking and being a true team of luxury agents.”

The brokerage has grown by 100 agents since 2016, accounting for $1.6 billion in sales. In 2022, 330 agents closed more than $3.4 billion in sales; so far, in 2023, 300 agents have done 2.5 billion in sales YTD. As the firm grows, Conlon said he saw the need for more flexible and technological space.

“Allie Beth Allman & Associates is a group of incredible entrepreneurs who work every day to better serve their clients and build their businesses,” executive director of the board/founder Allie Beth Allman said. “It’s exciting to see how we continue to grow while honoring the principles of relationships and connectivity that my husband, Pierce, and I founded this company on.”

Allie Beth Allman founded her business in 1985, and in 2012, Allie Beth Allman & Associates became the first single-office residential firm in Dallas history to achieve $1 billion in annual sales.