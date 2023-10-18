Lady Scots Secure Another District Title

As it wraps up the volleyball regular season, Highland Park appears to be in postseason form.

The Lady Scots (27-11, 12-0) have clinched another District 7-6A title and are poised to finish with a perfect league record for the second consecutive season.

HP swept Richardson Berkner on Tuesday, allowing only 23 points in the three sets combined. It was the fourth straight sweep and 15th straight win overall for the Lady Scots.

HP will host Richardson on Friday and Irving MacArthur on Oct. 24 before entering the playoffs as a top seed in Class 6A Region I. Postseason play starts on Oct. 30-31.