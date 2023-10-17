Lakeside Park Hardscape, Landscape Improvements to Start Later this Month

The town of Highland Park is moving forward with construction and landscape contracts for improvements to Lakeside Park, with construction expected to start later this month.

The Town Council approved these contracts during the Oct. 17 study session.

The purpose of the project is to restore landscape in areas where tree coverage, pedestrian traffic, and wildlife have compromised existing sod and/or ground cover; improve grading and drainage; enhance landscape lighting; replace various sidewalk locations in poor condition; upgrade existing bench pad locations; and construct a new ADA accessibility ramp east of the Exall pedestrian bridge.

The hardscape project received three bids as of Oct. 5, and the low bid of $818,807.32 came from Cole Construction, which has previously worked on the accessibility ramp and associated hardscape improvements at the Teddy Bear Garden at Lakeside Park.

The landscape project received four bids as of Oct. 5. The low bid of $816,992.40 came from SRH Landscapes, which has previously worked on landscape improvements at the Teddy Bear Garden at Lakeside Park.

“Both of those companies have worked in the town before,” assistant director of development services Chelsey Gordon said. “We are well aware of their work.”

The funding for this project comes from the Capital Improvement Plan, which includes $2 million for Lakeside Park improvements.

Construction on the hardscape and landscape improvements is estimated to be complete by late spring 2024.

In other news, during the Oct. 17 meeting and study session, the Town Council:

Reviewed and discussed an additional request to extend the construction time period for a new single-family residence at 4300 Lorraine Avenue.

Reviewed and discussed a petition from residents requesting “resident-only parking” in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue.

Reviewed and discussed the monthly financial and investment report for the period ending Aug. 31, 2023.