Texas Art Auction Benefits Dallas 24 Hour Club This Weekend

The Dallas 24 Hour Club is a beneficiary of the 27th-annual David Dine Fine Art Texas Art Auction on Saturday, Oct. 21.

One hundred percent of proceeds from a collection of art donated by 12 local artists will support The 24’s mission to provide transitional living, support services, and essential life skills for homeless alcoholics and addicts so they can embrace long-term sobriety and become contributing and self-supporting members of the community.

Local artists this year include Joel Bermano, Brenda Bogard, Cindy Brewer, Leticia Herrera, Odilia Iaccarino, Tiara Jenkins, Kristi Kennimer, Nancy Lamb, Carly Allen Martin, Brie Milam, Margaret Rehwindel, and Kim Wyly.

The 24 was first introduced to David Dike in 2021 by Shannon Wynne, vice chair of The 24, and David and his wife are dedicated to recovery. Each fall, DDFA holds a Texas Art Auction, and this is the third year The 24 is a beneficiary of selected art featured.

The 24 CEO emeritus Marsha Williamson says the organization is grateful to David, Beth, the art community, and the artists and galleries who have contributed art to support the organization.

“In addition to being part of this annual auction, we recently installed 40 beautiful pieces of art given by important Dallas collectors, which are installed at our sober apartment complex for successful 24 graduates,” Williamson said. “The art has been so very meaningful in supporting their recovery and healing of trauma, and we feel so fortunate to be able to feature local artists and their pieces with our residents and community.”

The auction will showcase more than 400 lots of Texas art ranging from early and traditional to contemporary works, which will be available for live in-person, live online, phone, and absentee bidding. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, and bidding will start at 10:30 a.m.

Pieces are available for preview through Oct. 21 at David Dike Fine Art located in Alpha Plaza in Farmers Branch.

For more information, visit DavidDike.com/auction.