Real Talk: Allison Brooks

Allison Brooks founded B2 Architecture + Design, less than 10 years after she received her degree in architecture from the University of Texas.

Her firm specializes in multifamily, hospitality, student housing, and senior living, since 2007.

Since then, the architect and interior designer has grown the firm to have offices in Dallas and Chicago and more than 75 projects across 11 states.

“It is a team effort. I surround myself with better designers, better technical abilities, better presenters, better business minds, and management professionals,” Brooks said.

Before founding B2 Architecture + Design, Brooks started her career at Chicago’s Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, A. Epstein & Sons and Good, and Dallas’ Fulton & Farrell Architects.

Outside of work, Brooks serves on the Board of Visitors for The Hockaday School, the Advisory Council for the University of Texas School of Architecture, and the Young Presidents Organization.

What is the best thing about being an architect/designer?

The endless possibilities. There are no right and wrong answers. It’s a great (and really challenging) position to create, edit, and sell a vision. I also get to work alongside extremely talented people on the design and development side. We are lucky enough to have thoughtful and appreciative clients who encourage us to take thoughtful risks and challenge the norms. Technology has allowed us the ability to forecast this vision before construction in ways that were previously cost and time prohibitive.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

The Dallas hospitality and multifamily market is keeping us very busy. We are cautiously optimistic that the influx of jobs and growth of existing companies will keep us active even if the overall market slows down. While some of our local clients have decided to pause on new opportunities, just as many are pushing forward and pursuing alternative funding mechanisms.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

When I’m not at the office, I spend time with my husband as vintage car collectors. We have one arriving in the next few weeks: a 1959 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite nicknamed Seabiscuit.