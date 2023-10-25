Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 16-22

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COPPER CABLE CUTTERS

A destructor used a sharp object to cut and remove copper cable at an unlisted time Oct. 18 in the 5300 block of Preston Haven Drive. Copper cable was also cut and removed from the 5800 block of Elderwood Drive on the same day.

16 Monday

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s car from the 6600 block of Park Lane.

A reckless driver fled the scene after a collision without leaving identification at an unlisted time in the 5900 block of Royal Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at a retail store at Preston Forest Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

17 Tuesday

Found property was reported around 11:28 a.m. at Elan at Bluffview.

An unexplained death was reported around 8:36 p.m. in the 5500 block of Farquhar Lane.

Around 9:05 p.m., a man’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

18 Wednesday

A burglar stole property from a retail store before 4:48 a.m. at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 11:11 a.m.

Around 12:47 p.m., a shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center department store.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar broke a woman’s rear passenger window and stole stuff around 2:43 p.m. in the 4500 block of College Park Drive.

A reckless Preston Forest Shopping Center visitor door dinged a woman’s car around 5:28 p.m.

Stolen around 6:02 p.m.: a woman’s car from the parking lot of Preston Center.

A reckless driver failed to leave information after a collision at an unlisted time in the 8500 block of Edgemere Road.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

19 Thursday

A burglar stole a woman’s property from her car before 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of George B. Dealey Elementary.

An out-of-town stolen license plate was recovered around 6:44 p.m. in the 12100 block of Preston Road.

Damaged at an unlisted time: a woman’s property at a townhome in the 12700 block of Preston Road.

A burglar entered a garage in the 6900 block of Stefani Drive and stole a man’s property from his vehicle at an unlisted time.

20 Friday

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot around 3:47 p.m.

Stolen around 6:55 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A drunk driver was caught with a weapon while intoxicated around 8:35 p.m. in the 10000 block of Inwood Road.

21 Saturday

Stolen around 2:15 p.m.: a NorthPark Center visitor’s property.

Around 3:45 p.m., a woman’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A vandal damaged a man’s property at an unlisted time at Pavilion Townplace Apartments.

A man was hit twice, causing pain, at an unlisted time in the 12100 block of Elysian Court.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A man lost his wallet at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

22 Sunday

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 5:29 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A man’s property was stolen from a shoe bag at an unlisted time at NorthPark Center.