Jesuit Harrier Makes State, HP Shut Out

For the first time since the UIL began sanctioning girls cross country in 1975, Highland Park will not be represented by at least one athlete at the state meet.

The remarkable streak ended when the Lady Scots finished seventh in the team standings and did not have an individual qualifier from the Class 6A Region I meet on Tuesday in Lubbock.

The top four teams and top 10 runners from schools not in the top four advance to state. HP’s top finisher was sophomore Maddie Heckler in 29th place with a time of 19 minutes, 12 seconds over the 5-kilometer course at Mae Simmons Park. She was followed by freshman Claire Deeken in 33rd position.

In the boys race, Jesuit Dallas senior Henry Beckman — the Region I champion — raced to state with a time of 15:31, good for 11th in the individual standings. The state meet will be Nov. 4 in Round Rock.

Meanwhile, the Scots were 14th as a team. Willam Jaudes (16:21, 43rd place) was the only HP runner to finish in the top 50.

HP ended a season filled with accomplishments. The girls won their 15th straight district crown and 44th overall. The boys claimed their sixth consecutive district title and qualified for regionals for the 25th year in a row.