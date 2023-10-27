Broadway Dallas, Dallas ISD Partner for ‘Beetlejuice’-Based Curriculum

Broadway Dallas, Dallas ISD, and a group of underwriters are partnering for a district-wide STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and science) education program themed around the Broadway musical Beetlejuice.

Over the course of multiple weeks, 3,400 theatre students and teachers from 26 Dallas ISD high schools will participate in production-related curriculum taught in classrooms by Broadway Dallas teaching artists.

As part of the lesson plan, participating students and teachers will also attend a performance of Beetlejuice at the Music Hall at Fair Park, where the show will play from Feb. 20 through March 3, 2024.

The program is part of a partnership between Broadway Dallas and Dallas ISD, which strives to give students access to the “spirit of Broadway” through an array of programs and initiatives. The program has previously featured tours of Hamilton and Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.

“We believe that access to live theatre can be life changing, and being able to offer students an opportunity to see a Broadway show, many for the first time, is what we value most,” Broadway Dallas CEO and president Ken Novice said.

This year’s curriculum was developed to prepare students for college and 21st-century careers and includes a sequence of lesson plans where students will learn the art and science of hand drafting, which is used for scenic design. Through hand drafting, students will apply basic principles of scales, measurement units, and physics to develop fundamental skills that can be transferred to the construction, engineering, and architecture industries.

“We take great pride in this program as it extends the theater experience into classrooms with a customized curriculum relating to each production,” Novice said. “This year, Beetlejuice is the perfect match for our students as they learn about scenic design because it’s a visual spectacle we couldn’t be more excited to share with our Dallas ISD students and teachers.”

Scott Rudes, Dallas ISD executive director of academic enrichment and support, said the immersive learning opportunity is an integral part of students’ educational journey.

“Exploring the captivating realm of live theater production under the guidance of experts, all the while honing vital 21st-century skills, is a profound blessing,” Rudes said. “We graciously thank Broadway Dallas and their partners for providing a truly unforgettable learning experience.”