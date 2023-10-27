Kersten Rettig: Halloweekend is Here, Celebrations Abound

Some folks really get into Halloween, maybe because they’re spooky people, maybe because it’s the official launch of a two-month-long holiday season. Here are some fun things to do this weekend in whichever camp you fall.

Howdy Cookie Nomster

Howdy Homemade

Howdy Homemade is selling Halloweeny ice cream flavors this month, the the Cookie Nomster and Reeces PB Cup. Available at HEB, Albertson’s, Tom Thumb stores, and the scoop shop located at 12300 Inwood Road in Dallas. Howdy Homemade is a wonderful feel-good brand whose main mission is to employ individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and serve delicious, homemade ice cream.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine is offering a free kid’s meal with any adult entrée from Oct. 27 – Oct. 31. No costume is necessary, but Halloween is the one day you can stay in your pajamas all day, and no one will judge you. Offer is available at all La Madeleine restaurants in DFW.

Miriam Cocina Latina

Miriam herself is offering two ways to celebrate this week. Starting today through Tuesday, Miriam features festively named cocktails, including El Beso de la Muerte, El Muerto Margarita, El Vampiro, and El Suspiro de la Bruja.

Bewitched brunch specials available on Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) include the Spinach Scramble (spinach eggs, refried black beans, pico de Gallo, Mexican creme, and queso fresco crumbles), Beet Salad (red and golden beets, granny smith apples, oranges, arugula, cilantro, chives, and cucumber-lime vinaigrette) and the Monstrous Verde Omelet (spinach, eggs,, red and yellow bell peppers and black beans, served with Mexican pesto, fingerling potatoes, and carrots).

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos on Thursday, November 2 with an El Jimador paint and sip party beginning at 6:30 p.m. The $35 price includes an El Jimador Tequila Flight (añejo, reposado, and blanco) OR two El Jimador house margaritas frozen or “en los rocas” and a traditional ceramic calavera skull and paint supplies to decorate. Complimentary appetizers and bites will be served. Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended.

Miriam Cocina Latina is located at 2015 Woodall Rogers Freeway on the edge of downtown’s Klyde Warren Park.

Fairmont Dallas Pyramid Lobby Bar

This place gets my vote for the most exciting Halloween cocktails: the Bride of Frankenstein features Italicus, lavender liqueur, and pea flower-infused vodka, enchantingly combined with cherry and lemon notes. The Corpse Runner has gin, Gran Gala, and Lillet Blanc and is garnished with the essence of a fresh orange. The Old Fashioned Dracula doesn’t suck; it’s got rye whiskey, orange bitters, cherry herring, simple syrup, and angostura bitters, garnished with rosemary, cherries, and an orange peel.

These are only on the menu until October 31, so make your plan to stop by The Fairmont at 1717 N. Akard St. in Dallas.

Fairmont Dallas Pyramid Lobby Bar The Quarter is Spooky

Quarter Bar

Quarter Bar’s over-the-top Halloween décor will make for some great photo moments and a fun place to get fully immersed in the Halloween mood. Costumes are encouraged for guests who stop by any time until Tuesday, but especially on Saturday, October 28, because of a costume contest with an assortment of exciting prizes for the winner. 3301 McKinney Ave., Dallas, TX 75204

Komodo Lounge

If you’re a spooky and cool, hit up Komodo Lounge for luxury Asian cuisine and performances tonight by top DJ Matoma and tomorrow night by Zallamatic x Yuna. I have no idea who they are, but I am assured they are very cool, and you will like them. While you are there, enjoy great sushi and a winning Peking Duck.