Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church is hosting its third Kids and Epiphany Disability Ministry trunk or treat and movie in the courtyard event Oct. 27.

Trunk-or-treat at the church at 9800 Preston Road will be from 6-7:30 p.m., and the screening of Coco will start at 7 p.m. Attendees will enjoy free games and candy, a food truck, and more.

For more information, visit Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church’s website.