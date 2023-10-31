David A. Welch, 75, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2023, in Dallas. He was born on September 21, 1948, in St. Louis, MO, to the late Marcella and Raymond Welch.

David and his parents moved to Dallas after he graduated from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis. He received an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and a Master’s in International Finance from the University of Texas at Dallas. During his years at SMU, David was a proud member of the Mustang Band, in which he played the trombone. He was also a dedicated member of the Christian Science Organization at SMU, where he first met Betty Sue, his beloved wife of thirty years.

After completing his higher education, he selflessly served with honor in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. His dedication to his country and his fellow servicemen was unwavering. From 1971-1973, he served on the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier. He loved his time seeing the Philippines and Japan.

In the Navy, David learned to be a computer programmer, which led to a career that spanned over twenty-seven years at Texas Instruments and Raytheon. His contributions to the field were marked by his diligence, integrity, and commitment to excellence.

David’s leisure activities included running, cycling, and photography. He also loved participating in the Annual Convention of the Texas Tennis Coaches Association and the Carolyn Ann “CA” Hagerman Memorial Tennis Tournament and Clinic for Special Olympics athletes. He took great pride in the photographs he took for over twenty years at each of these events.

David was a true gentleman filled with humility and gratitude. His gentle and caring nature was a testament to his profound love of faith and his spiritual journey as a lifelong Christian Scientist. He was a member of Seventh Church of Christ, Scientist in Dallas. He graced the lives of those around him with his boundless love and wisdom.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Sue Welch, who stood by his side throughout their decades-long marriage; his older son, Brian Welch, and grandchildren, Maya, Walden, and Wyatt; and his younger son, Jonathan Welch, wife, Belinda, and grandchildren Mary and August. He is also survived by his dear brother, Andrew Welch, and his wife, Cindy, and nieces, Melanee Derenzy, her husband, Scott, and their children, Carson and Colin; and Katie Kerbow and her husband, Andrew. In addition, David leaves behind his brother-in-law, Robert W. Hagerman, his wife Jeanne, and nieces, Lindsay Hagerman Sibal, her husband, Alex, and their children, Peter, Julia, and Frank; Lee Hagerman, her son, Jaden; and Liza Hagerman. The lives of numerous extended family members, plus countless friends, were touched by his presence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Restland Memorial Chapel, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, on November 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

In honor of David’s memory, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the Seventh Church of Christ, Scientist, 6414 Abrams Rd., Dallas, TX 75231, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. These acts of love and generosity will continue to spread the light that David so fervently believed in.