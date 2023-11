Dallas police say two were injured and robbed at about 10 p.m. on Halloween in the 14000 block of Preston Road.

Police say two robbers approached two people in the 14000 block of Preston Road and demanded property at gunpoint.

“The suspects hit one victim in the head and cut the other on the arm with a knife. The suspect took their property and left the location,” a Dallas police spokesman said.

This incident remains under investigation.