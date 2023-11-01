Out & About: DIFFA Burgers and Burgundy

DIFFA Dallas kicked off its fundraising season with the 14th annual Burgers + Burgundy event.

The event, co-chaired by David Hernandez and Rhiannon Bolen and presented by Michelin-star chef John Tesar of Knife, brought foodies, philanthropists, and advocates to The Village Dallas. Participating chefs showcased their take on sliders (paired with complementing wines), including Tesar, Rodman Shields of Dea, John Kleifgen of Nick and Sam’s, Shaun Hinson of Toussaint Brasserie, Alda Boiani of 12 Cuts Steak House, Jessica Cortes of Hamburger Mary’s, Nick Walker of Meridian, Matthew Zita of Neiman Marcus, Jay Valley of Saint Rocco’s, and Jacob Williamson of The Saint.

A raffle during the event featured prizes, including a weeklong vacation to Cabo San Lucas, an exclusive chef experience at Chef Jon Tesar’s Knife restaurant, and two VIP front-row tickets for each night at Fashion X Dallas in November.

“Because of our incredible sponsors and patrons, in August, we were able to present grants to 23 deserving groups who dedicate their work to supporting HIV/AIDS patients and families,” DIFFA board member Robbie Kruithoff said.

He then introduced a video showcasing grant beneficiaries, Bryan’s House, Cathedral of Hope, and Dallas Hope Charities.

2023 Style Council Chair Steve Lopez then took to the stage to announce the group of social, civil, and business leaders who comprise the DIFFA Dallas Style Council. Style Council Ambassadors help DIFFA’s fundraising efforts, culminating with a walk down the runway at House of DIFFA. The 2024 Style Council includes Emily Ackerman of Lane Gorman Trubitt, Cynthia Bailey, Brandon Bell of Exxir, Jenny Bivins, Justin Chavez of the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, Emily Dawson, Melissa Ellis, Tiffany Forsberg, Alexa Gooden, Carrie Hammonds, Tommy Hanson of CBS News Now, Brad Pritchett and David Chadd, Nic Rejcek, Philip Vanderford of Studio Thomas James, Kameron Westcott, Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan, and Jodi Kahn of Neiman Marcus.

The crowd then turned their attention to the screens to watch a video revealing the 2024 House of DIFFA theme, House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed.

“There has been a lot of progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS since the 80s, but we still have a way to go,” event co-chair Tom Garippa said. “In our eyes, everyone that has joined in this fight is royalty in their own right, and this year, we will celebrate them and you.”

House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed will be April 27 at the Sheraton Dallas. DIFFA’s next event, though, is the 29th annual DIFFA Dallas holiday wreath collection from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Empire Room at 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

For more information, visit DIFFA’s website.