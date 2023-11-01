Wednesday, November 1, 2023

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 23-29

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DAY DRINKER

A NorthPark Center visitor received a public intoxication charge around 10:18 a.m. Oct. 23.

23 Monday

There was an accident causing damages around 2:12 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a woman at a home in the 4900 block of West Hanover Avenue.

A thief stole from a NorthPark Center department store at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

24 Tuesday

A man was assaulted, causing pain and marks, before 2:29 p.m. at a residence in the 10900 block of Crooked Creek Drive.

A woman’s license plate, laptop, and car were stolen around 3:36 p.m. from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A public drunk was caught around 6:25 p.m. at a NorthPark Center department store.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen around 7:48 p.m. from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A NorthPark Center visitor was caught for public intoxication around 8:47 p.m.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at a home in the 4900 block of West Hanover Avenue.

25 Wednesday

A burglar stole from a van in the parking lot of The Laurel Preston Hollow before 10:05 a.m.

At an unlisted time, a woman’s wallet was stolen from her purse at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 9:02 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A robber hit a man in the back of the head and stole his property around 10:41 p.m. at Elan at Bluffview.

A fraudster committed a cyberspace crime against a man at an unlisted time in the 5600 block of Caladium Drive.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at a rental storage facility at Preston Royal Village.

26 Thursday

A door to a home in the 4800 block of Bluffview Boulevard was reported open, but no offense was found, around 10:45 a.m.

A burglar used force to enter a woman’s vehicle around 12:57 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the 12100 block of Drujon Lane.

27 Friday

An abandoned vehicle was reported around 9:57 a.m. in the roadway of the 9300 block of Lemmon Avenue.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around noon at Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Stolen around 2:28 p.m.: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar entered a woman’s home and stole property around 6:23 p.m. in the 8500 block of Glencrest Lane.

A reckless NorthPark Center visitor damaged a man’s car before 7:40 p.m.

Stolen around 10:37 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the 7600 block of Park Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in a parking lot in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a woman at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A burglar broke into a man’s home and stole property at an unlisted time in the 7100 block of Currin Drive.

28 Saturday 

Stolen around 11:26 a.m.: a man’s property at Cooper Fitness Center.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen before 6:42 p.m. near NorthPark Center.

A woman at NorthPark Center was caught with a purse carrying a crystal-like substance, presumed to be meth, around 8:32 p.m.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at a home in the 5100 block of West Amherst Avenue.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at a home in the 11400 block of Crest Brook Drive.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

29 Sunday

A car thief used a man’s vehicle without permission at an unlisted time at The Winston School.

