Tuesday, November 7, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 30-Nov. 3

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TOO EASY 

How easy was it for a ne’er do well to drive off in a Subaru Outback from the 2700 block of Rosedale Avenue at 11:48 p.m.? It was left unlocked with the keys inside.

UNIVERSITY PARK

31 Tuesday

A burglar stole stuff from a Honda Pilot in the 3200 block of Milton Avenue before 9:30 a.m. 

1 Wednesday

How easy was it for a thief to drive off in a Land Rover Discovery from the 4400 block of Potomac Avenue before 7:45 a.m.? It was left unlocked.

A crook stole a GMC Sierra from the parking lot of a restaurant in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 1 p.m. 

3 Friday

A pilferer found easy pickings of a Sig Sauer pistol from an unlocked Ford F150 parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road around 4:30 p.m. 

No time was given for the arrest of a 20-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3300 block of Lovers Lane

(EDITOR’S NOTE: We haven’t received the reports from the Highland Park Department of Public Safety at the time of this post. We’ll update this post when we receive them.)

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.