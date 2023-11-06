Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 30-Nov. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TOO EASY

How easy was it for a ne’er do well to drive off in a Subaru Outback from the 2700 block of Rosedale Avenue at 11:48 p.m.? It was left unlocked with the keys inside.

UNIVERSITY PARK

31 Tuesday

A burglar stole stuff from a Honda Pilot in the 3200 block of Milton Avenue before 9:30 a.m.

1 Wednesday

How easy was it for a thief to drive off in a Land Rover Discovery from the 4400 block of Potomac Avenue before 7:45 a.m.? It was left unlocked.

A crook stole a GMC Sierra from the parking lot of a restaurant in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 1 p.m.

3 Friday

A pilferer found easy pickings of a Sig Sauer pistol from an unlocked Ford F150 parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road around 4:30 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 20-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3300 block of Lovers Lane.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: We haven’t received the reports from the Highland Park Department of Public Safety at the time of this post. We’ll update this post when we receive them.)