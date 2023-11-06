Monday, November 6, 2023

Andrew Heaney, Marcus Semien, Ian Kennedy, and Travis Jankowski. PHOTOS: Courtesy Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers Celebrate World Series Victory at Al Biernat’s

Rachel Snyder

After the parade in Arlington Nov. 3, the Texas Rangers made their way to Dallas to continue their World Series victory celebrations – to Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn, to be specific.

Rangers co-owner Neil Leibman, a fan of the steakhouse, reportedly told the restaurant’s owner he would bring the team to the eatery to celebrate if the team won the World Series. After the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in game 5 of the 2023 World Series to secure the title for the first time in franchise history Nov. 1, Leibman called on the way back from Arizona to make good on his word.

More than 200, including the players, enjoyed food stations throughout the restaurant, including a chilled seafood station with lobster, crab, and caviar, a fish station with Chilean Sea Bass and Alaskan Halibut Lobster Risotto, carving stations with A5  Japanese Wagyu New York Strip, Ribeye, and Prime Rib with house-made steak sauces and more.

There were also passed appetizers of smoked salmon canapes, Beef Wellington bites, deviled eggs, crab cakes, lobster flautas, caprese skewers, and bite-sized desserts. There were also specialty cocktail martinis, The MVP and the Go and Take It, with the Texas Ranger “T” and the Rangers’ World Series Champions logo branded on the top of each.

Al Biernat’s recently celebrated 25 years of the Oak Lawn location across from the Shops of Highland Park at 4217 Oak Lawn Ave.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

