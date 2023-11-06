Texas Rangers Celebrate World Series Victory at Al Biernat’s

After the parade in Arlington Nov. 3, the Texas Rangers made their way to Dallas to continue their World Series victory celebrations – to Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn, to be specific.

Rangers co-owner Neil Leibman, a fan of the steakhouse, reportedly told the restaurant’s owner he would bring the team to the eatery to celebrate if the team won the World Series. After the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in game 5 of the 2023 World Series to secure the title for the first time in franchise history Nov. 1, Leibman called on the way back from Arizona to make good on his word.

More than 200, including the players, enjoyed food stations throughout the restaurant, including a chilled seafood station with lobster, crab, and caviar, a fish station with Chilean Sea Bass and Alaskan Halibut Lobster Risotto, carving stations with A5 Japanese Wagyu New York Strip, Ribeye, and Prime Rib with house-made steak sauces and more.

There were also passed appetizers of smoked salmon canapes, Beef Wellington bites, deviled eggs, crab cakes, lobster flautas, caprese skewers, and bite-sized desserts. There were also specialty cocktail martinis, The MVP and the Go and Take It, with the Texas Ranger “T” and the Rangers’ World Series Champions logo branded on the top of each.

Al Biernat’s recently celebrated 25 years of the Oak Lawn location across from the Shops of Highland Park at 4217 Oak Lawn Ave.