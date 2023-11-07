Kersten Rettig: Party Like a World Series Champion

The Texas Rangers aren’t the only ones living the dream right now. Two local restaurants are walking on clouds after hosting celebratory dinners this weekend for team members and their families, owners, and friends.

Al Biernat’s hosted the World Series champs Friday night for a first-class party. Long-time loyal Al Biernat’s guest, Neil Leibman, co-owner of the Texas Rangers, often remarked to steakhouse owner Al Biernat, that if the team ever won the World Series, he would bring the team to come celebrate the big win at Al’s restaurant. Promises made, promises kept.

Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn hosted more than 200 Texas Rangers players, owners, family members, and VIPs Friday night for a joyful, indulgent, and well-deserved celebration.

Andrew Heaney, Marcus Semien, Ian Kennedy, Travis Jankowski Max Scherzer Robbie Grossman, Josh Jung, Evan Carter, Josh Sborz

Guests enjoyed luxury food stations throughout the restaurant including a chilled seafood station with lobster, crab, and caviar, a fish station with Chilean sea bass and Alaskan halibut lobster risotto, carving stations with A5 Japanese Wagyu New York strip, ribeye, and prime rib with house-made steak sauces and delicious sides. There were also passed appetizers of smoked salmon canapes beef Wellington bites deviled eggs, crab cakes, and lobster flautas, caprese skewers, and bite-sized desserts including Al’s “Famous Coconut Cream Pie” along with other sweet options.

Guests sipped on champagne from large format bottles and other rare and high-end bar selections. There were two specialty cocktail martinis, “The MVP” and the “Go and Take It”, each decorated with the Ranger’s iconic “T” and the World Series Champions logos branded on the top of each.

You, too, can party like a Ranger because the menu items are available in the restaurants and on the off-premise catering menus, and, for a limited time, you can get the celebratory specialty cocktails at Al Biernat’s on Oak Lawn.

Photos courtesy of The Texas Rangers.

PHOTOS: Courtesy of Randy Block

1. L-R: Randy Block, Josh Sborz, Maggie Block, Evan Carter, Caroline Block, William Block

2. Josh Sborz, Randy Block, Evan Carter

3. Randy Block and Eric Nadel



The bases were loaded at Ramble Room Sunday night when legal recruiter Randy Block put together a last-minute Rangers celebration for clients, friends, and family Sunday with guests of honor Evan Carter, Josh Sborz, Eric Nadel, and Michael Gruber in the house.

Jon Alexis and his team hosted a family-friendly event for 200 people that served Ramble Room’s takes on ballpark favorites, including parm fries, patty melt sliders, and quesadillas from Ramble Room’s sister restaurant, Escondido. Because is it even a party if there are no signature cocktails, Ramble Room served cocktails including “Hello Win Column, “Houston We Have a Problem, and “Take Me Higher,” a nod to the Creed tune that motivated the boys of October during the playoffs.

“Players Josh and Evan were generous and humble,” host Randy Block told me. “They took photos with everyone and even offered to sign autographs for the kids.” Love that.

Keep the positive energy and the celebration going with this big win, and enjoy the party food and specialty cocktails at Ramble Room, open daily for lunch and dinner and on weekends for brunch.