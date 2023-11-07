Grant Halliburton Foundation to Host Hope Party

The Grant Halliburton Foundation will celebrate its 14th-annual Hope Party Nov. 17 at The Statler.

The event will be co-chaired by Karen Goetting and Camille Owens.

The Grant Halliburton Foundation was established in memory of Grant Halliburton, a Dallas teen who battled mental illness several years before his suicide death at the age of 19. The foundation works to help families and youth recognize the signs of mental illness through education, collaboration, encouragement, and information.

“This event raises funds to support Grant Halliburton Foundation’s life-saving work providing mental health education, resources, and support to North Texas youth and their families,” Owens said.

The party will feature dinner, an auction, a wine and spirits pull, and dancing accompanied by music by The Grooveline.

“This annual fundraiser is the most fun you can have for a good cause — and this year promises to be the best yet,” Goetting said.

On Oct. 10, the committee and its supporters attended a cocktail reception at the home of Jeanie and Bert Conly where they gathered silent auction prizes as well as spirits and wine for the event.

The Christopher Barkley Foundation is this year’s presenting sponsor. To become a Hope Party sponsor or purchase tickets, visit GrantHalliburton.org/hopeparty or contact [email protected].