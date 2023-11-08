Hockaday Standouts Commit to Cardinal

A pair of Hockaday seniors signed national letters of intent to compete in their respective sports at Stanford next season.

Avery Jackson (volleyball) and Jaden Thomas (soccer) have each been standouts during their careers at Hockaday and on the year-round club circuit.

Jackson led the Daisies to two SPC titles during her four seasons at the varsity level. She was named USA Volleyball’s Female Athlete of the Year and Beach Volleyball Clubs of America Best in Beach in 2023.

Thomas likewise is a two-time SPC champion who twice led the Daisies in goals. On her club team, FC Dallas, she was named the ECNL Texas Conference Player of the Year in 2023, an ECNL Under-17 All American in 2023, and was selected as a member of the Under-17 National Team in February 2023. She is currently rated as the third best player in Texas and ninth in the country by Top Drawer Soccer.

Three Hockaday rowers also were recognized during a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday. Abby McGowan will compete at Virginia, while Caroline Stevens and Zoe Stone will both head to Georgetown.