ESD Lacrosse Players Sign With Colleges

Seven lacrosse players at the Episcopal School of Dallas finalized their plans to compete at the college level on Wednesday.

The group includes Hunt Sands (High Point), Cam Konradi (St. John’s), Reese Harrison (Lynn University), Xavier Monteiro (Westminster), and a trio heading to the University of Tampa — Sean Browne, Eddie Ellefson, and T.J. Gatchell.

The school honored the seniors with a ceremony on the first day of the fall signing period. Others recognized include rower Christopher Inglis (Pennsylvania) and cheerleader Caroline Prestidge (SMU).