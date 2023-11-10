Scots Set to Open Playoffs Against Colts

Highland Park is in a familiar position entering Friday’s bi-district playoff clash against Arlington at Highlander Stadium.

The Scots have home-field advantage as a top seed in the Division II bracket of the Class 6A Region I bracket, and carry the momentum of a seven-game winning streak into postseason play.

HP will look to continue a streak of 10 consecutive first-round postseason victories, and can reach the 10-win plateau for the 11th straight year.

The Scots (9-1) shared the regular-season title in District 7-6A with Lake Highlands. Now they will embark on their 65th postseason campaign — the most of any program in Texas.

The game will mark the second career start for HP quarterback Parker Thompson, who took over for injured starter Warren Peck midway through a win over Richardson on Oct. 26.

Thompson will steer a balanced run-based attack — alongside Keller Holmes and Wilson Axley — for an offense that has averaged almost 39 points per game this season. HP has scored 31 of its 48 offensive touchdowns this season on the ground.

The Scots have been more consistent on defense, allowing just 13 points per game during their current winning streak. None of the last seven opponents have surpassed 20 points.

Meanwhile, Arlington finished in a three-way tie for third place in District 8-6A with South Grand Prairie and Arlington Lamar during the regular season. The Colts (4-6) clinched a postseason berth with a victory over Arlington Sam Houston last week.

It will be the ninth straight playoff appearance for Arlington, whose top offensive playmakers include running back Drelon Burton, quarterback Coleman Cravens, and receiver Isaiah Robertson.

The winner of the HP-Arlington showdown will face either McKinney or Flower Mound Marcus next week in the area round.