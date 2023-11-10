Karoly Harrison Godo, 28, died peacefully on Monday, October 30, 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones, at Baylor University Medical Center, where he became an organ donor.

Karoly was born in Dallas, Texas, at Baylor University Medical Center, the son of Stacy Godo and the late Michelle Harrison Godo.

Karoly graduated from Highland Park High School and attended the University of Arkansas, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Economics. Karoly founded KGCG Investments and worked alongside his father and sister managing the family business Avon Cleaners in Dallas. Karoly loved racing his bike, hunting, deep sea ﬁshing, snowboarding, travel, animals, and the stock market.

Karoly is survived by his father, Stacy Godo (Caroline Rivas), and his sister, Callie Godo of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by the many loving family and friends who will miss his sweet spirit and curiosity for the world.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 16, at 3:00 p.m. at the Highland Park United Methodist Church. A celebration of life reception will immediately follow in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of ﬂowers, donations in Karoly’s name may be sent to Operation Kindness.

Family and friends may leave memories and condolences at: www.restlandfuneralhome.com