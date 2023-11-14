Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tamara Swaldi, Steven Bradford, Haley Dale, and Hugh Rucker. PHOTOS: Courtesy Christ's Family Clinic
Out & About: Christ’s Family Clinic Fall Reception

Heather Aldridge 0 Comments ,

Christ’s Family Clinic hosted its fall reception at the SMU Meadows Museum Oct. 18 to raise money for the clinic’s continued aid in ensuring accessible healthcare for all.

Under the theme of “Making a Difference in the Dallas Community,” the event gathered nearly 100 attendees and showcased the clinic’s commitment to its mission and the community it serves. 

Brad Cheves, vice president for development and external affairs at SMU, underscored the importance of community partnerships and philanthropy in improving healthcare accessibility in his speech. His address highlighted the pivotal role of SMU in supporting the clinic’s mission. 

A high point of the evening was the personal testimonial by Alex Santos, a current patient at Christ’s Family Clinic. Santos shared his inspiring journey, expressing deep gratitude for the compassionate care he received.

