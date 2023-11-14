Tuesday, November 14, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Santiago Jorba, Catalina Gonzalez, Elizabeth Phillips, Kevin-Phillips PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: Night at the Museum

Staff Report 0 Comments , ,

Night at the Museum returned for its 11th year, benefiting the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

The Nov. 11 gala, chaired by Catalina Gonzalez and Santiago Jorba and Elizabeth and Kevin Phillips, raised $2 million. Attendees enjoyed activities at the museum and food activations by Wolfgang Puck Catering.  

Funds raised from the event support scholarships and financial assistance to schools and families for the museum.

For more information about the museum, visit the Perot Museum’s website

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Faith Friday: Eric Metaxas Headlines Parent Compass

Staff Report 0

The Charles is Getting a Sister

Kersten Rettig 0

Gold Award Winners: 8 Area Students Earn Girl Scouting’s Highest Honor

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.