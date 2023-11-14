Out & About: Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum returned for its 11th year, benefiting the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

The Nov. 11 gala, chaired by Catalina Gonzalez and Santiago Jorba and Elizabeth and Kevin Phillips, raised $2 million. Attendees enjoyed activities at the museum and food activations by Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Funds raised from the event support scholarships and financial assistance to schools and families for the museum.

For more information about the museum, visit the Perot Museum’s website.