Gingerbread Stroll Returns to Highland Park Village

The 13th-annual Gingerbread Stroll, with its exhibition and silent auction of gingerbread houses from some of Dallas’ top pastry chefs and bakeries supporting Community Partners of Dallas, returns through Nov. 30.

Highland Park Village retailers that will showcase the gingerbread houses are Beretta Gallery, BIRD Bakery, Bistro 31, ETRO, MARKET Highland Park, Roller Rabbit, SIMKHAI, and The Village Barber Shop.

Featured hotels, pastry chefs, and artists for this year’s stroll include: BIRD Bakery team from BIRD Bakery; pastry chef Arielle Sutcliffe of Pastry Works; CEO Pam G. Eudaric and her family and friends from Chocolate Secrets; pastry chef Adrian Arandela and pastry team from Hilton Anatole; pastry chef Samantha Cade from Cade’s Cakes; pastry chef Winter Lockwood-Frank from Charlie’s Burgers & Street Tacos; Gingerbread House Master Creations by Kristen Schweiger and Marsha Schweiger; and the Bistro 31 pastry team.

“The Gingerbread Stroll is celebrating its 13th year, and we are so excited to carry on this annual tradition. Many thanks to Highland Park Village, our many retail partners, and, of course, the talented chefs who create our magical gingerbread houses for making it possible,” said Gingerbread Stroll founder Christine McKenny. “And we are so thrilled to announce that this year’s stroll will once again benefit Community Partners of Dallas and the children they serve.”

“Community Partners of Dallas is honored to be selected again this year as the beneficiary of The Gingerbread Stroll. It has become a holiday highlight for so many, and we are equally as excited to stroll through Highland Park Village to see all of the beautiful gingerbread houses,” added Joanna Clarke, president and CEO of Community Partners of Dallas. “Most importantly, we are grateful to the community for supporting this annual event, whose proceeds will provide critical funds to help us meet increased needs for abused and neglected children in Dallas County.”

Dallas residential real estate agent Christine McKenny founded the Gingerbread Stroll in 2011 to raise funds for local children’s charities. Each year, a different charity is selected as the beneficiary of 100% of the proceeds. Since its inception, the Stroll has raised more than $225,000.

For more information about The Gingerbread Stroll, visit this website.