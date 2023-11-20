Monday, November 20, 2023

McCulloch Intermediate School students rehearse a New York City scene for Annie Jr. Courtesy of Hilary Lynch
Intermediate School Thespians Will Bring ‘Annie Jr.’ to HPMS Stage

William Taylor

“You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” so “Maybe” taking in a McCulloch Fine Arts Department musical can give you one before “Tomorrow,” even if “It’s The Hard Knock Life” for you.

High schoolers aren’t the only ones getting a taste of Broadway this fall.

MIS Headliners will present Annie Jr., a youth musical based on the comic strip about a plucky little red-headed orphan and the Tony Award-winning Best Musical with a similar name.

With choreography by Joi Duncan and musical direction by Jordan Moore, directors Genevieve S. Croft and Shannon Howerton are preparing a cast of 50 fifth and sixth graders and a crew of 20 to present it from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

Featuring beloved music from Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin, Annie Jr. explores a charming orphan’s adventure in 1930s New York.

“The show is kid-friendly, and parents will be interested in sharing it with their children,” said publicity chair Hilary Lynch, a parent volunteer.

William Taylor

