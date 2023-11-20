Dallas ISD Celebrates Opening of Career Institute North

The former Walnut Hill Elementary School took a direct hit from the 2019 EF3 tornado. But last week, Dallas ISD officials, including Deputy Chief Oswaldo Alvarenga and Career Institute North Director Jean Laswell, showed off what it has become: the newest home of one of the district’s four career institutes.

The school is now a learning center that will provide high school students with the skills and certifications to embark on careers in health science, robotics, aviation, the automotive industry, and culinary arts.

The new 170,000-square-foot facility combines the original structure of the old Walnut Hill Elementary School with refurbishments and additions. Dallas ISD’s career institutes allow students from high school campuses all over the district to train for careers in an impressive array of fields, including cybersecurity, construction and carpentry, electrical and solar technology, dental assisting, EMT, architecture and interior design, game design, plumbing, and welding.