PHOTOS: Courtesy Dallas ISD
Dallas ISD Celebrates Opening of Career Institute North

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

The former Walnut Hill Elementary School took a direct hit from the 2019 EF3 tornado. But last week, Dallas ISD officials, including Deputy Chief Oswaldo Alvarenga and Career Institute North Director Jean Laswell, showed off what it has become: the newest home of one of the district’s four career institutes

The school is now a learning center that will provide high school students with the skills and certifications to embark on careers in health science, robotics, aviation, the automotive industry, and culinary arts.

The new 170,000-square-foot facility combines the original structure of the old Walnut Hill Elementary School with refurbishments and additions. Dallas ISD’s career institutes allow students from high school campuses all over the district to train for careers in an impressive array of fields, including cybersecurity, construction and carpentry, electrical and solar technology, dental assisting, EMT, architecture and interior design, game design, plumbing, and welding.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, Digital Editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

