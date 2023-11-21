Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 13-19
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CAUGHT IN THE ACT
A burglar forced entry into a man’s home, then fled the scene once he was interrupted around 3:21 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 4800 block of Harvest Hill Road.
13 Monday
A reckless driver hit a woman’s vehicle and fled the scene without leaving information before 3:54 p.m. in the Preston Center parking lot.
Stolen around 5:55 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A burglar entered a woman’s car and stole stuff before 8:22 p.m. in the Inwood Village parking lot.
14 Tuesday
Around 11:06 a.m., a thief damaged and stole cable from the phone lines in an alley in the 6500 block of Azalea Lane.
A NorthPark Center shoplifter got a criminal trespass warning around 3:55 p.m.
A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Inwood Village.
A woman was assaulted at an unlisted time at Elan Inwood.
A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the 12800 block of Preston Road.
At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at the Tom Thumb at The Market at Preston Forest.
15 Wednesday
Someone was caught with methamphetamine around 7:44 a.m. in the 10700 block of Brookport Place.
An open building was reported around 9:52 a.m. in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.
An aggressor grabbed a woman by the wrist and caused minor injuries before 11:37 a.m. in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.
An assault was reported around 2:54 p.m. in the 9300 block of Lemmon Avenue.
A public drunk was caught around 4:51 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 7:25 p.m.
An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from C Store15 in the 11800 block of Inwood Road.
An unknown thief damaged and removed a woman’s property at an unlisted time in the Bluffs at Midway Hollow parking lot.
A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Elan at Bluffview.
At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a woman in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
16 Thursday
A burglar forced entry to a woman’s home around 3:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of Preston Haven Drive.
Reported around 11:19 p.m.: A burglar forced entry into a woman’s home in the 7000 block of Yamini Drive through the garage door.
A burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and stole property before 9:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Semones Family YMCA.
A man’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.
17 Friday
Someone on parole burglarized a home, stole property, and was in possession of a firearm around 1:46 a.m. in the 11400 block of Royalshire Drive.
A man’s vehicle was stolen before 3:08 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.
A burglar broke a woman’s car window and attempted to steal the vehicle at an unlisted time in the Bluffs at Midway Hollow parking lot.
18 Saturday
Stolen before 9:30 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A nonviolent family offense was reported at an unlisted time in the 6400 block of Prestonshire Lane.
A burglar entered a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
19 Sunday
Someone’s property was damaged before 7:44 p.m. at a Preston Royal Village restaurant.
A damager threw a rock around 6:39 p.m. at a Preston Royal Village business office and broke a front window.
An arrestee caused damage to a Preston Royal Village retail store around 7:44 p.m.