Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 13-19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CAUGHT IN THE ACT

A burglar forced entry into a man’s home, then fled the scene once he was interrupted around 3:21 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 4800 block of Harvest Hill Road.

13 Monday

A reckless driver hit a woman’s vehicle and fled the scene without leaving information before 3:54 p.m. in the Preston Center parking lot.

Stolen around 5:55 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar entered a woman’s car and stole stuff before 8:22 p.m. in the Inwood Village parking lot.

14 Tuesday

Around 11:06 a.m., a thief damaged and stole cable from the phone lines in an alley in the 6500 block of Azalea Lane.

A NorthPark Center shoplifter got a criminal trespass warning around 3:55 p.m.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

A woman was assaulted at an unlisted time at Elan Inwood.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at the Tom Thumb at The Market at Preston Forest.

15 Wednesday

Someone was caught with methamphetamine around 7:44 a.m. in the 10700 block of Brookport Place.

An open building was reported around 9:52 a.m. in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.

An aggressor grabbed a woman by the wrist and caused minor injuries before 11:37 a.m. in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.

An assault was reported around 2:54 p.m. in the 9300 block of Lemmon Avenue.

A public drunk was caught around 4:51 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 7:25 p.m.

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from C Store15 in the 11800 block of Inwood Road.

An unknown thief damaged and removed a woman’s property at an unlisted time in the Bluffs at Midway Hollow parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Elan at Bluffview.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a woman in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

16 Thursday

A burglar forced entry to a woman’s home around 3:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of Preston Haven Drive.

Reported around 11:19 p.m.: A burglar forced entry into a woman’s home in the 7000 block of Yamini Drive through the garage door.

A burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and stole property before 9:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Semones Family YMCA.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

17 Friday

Someone on parole burglarized a home, stole property, and was in possession of a firearm around 1:46 a.m. in the 11400 block of Royalshire Drive.

A man’s vehicle was stolen before 3:08 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and attempted to steal the vehicle at an unlisted time in the Bluffs at Midway Hollow parking lot.

18 Saturday

Stolen before 9:30 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A nonviolent family offense was reported at an unlisted time in the 6400 block of Prestonshire Lane.

A burglar entered a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

19 Sunday

Someone’s property was damaged before 7:44 p.m. at a Preston Royal Village restaurant.

A damager threw a rock around 6:39 p.m. at a Preston Royal Village business office and broke a front window.

An arrestee caused damage to a Preston Royal Village retail store around 7:44 p.m.