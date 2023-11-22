Busy Lady Scots Post Early Season Wins

One day after a narrow defeat, Highland Park bounced back with its most lopsided victory of the girls basketball season.

The Lady Scots crushed Pinkston 75-21 on Tuesday to cap a successful run of seven games in six days, in which HP finished with a 5-2 record. Cate Young’s 22 points outscored the Lady Vikings by herself, while Audrey Walker added 17 points and Ali Jackson contributed 13 as HP led 44-4 at halftime.

On Monday, the Lady Scots (7-3) saw their late rally fall short in a 59-55 loss to Mansfield Legacy. Walker led the way with 16 points.

Meanwhile, Walker was named to the all-tournament team as HP earned the consolation championship over the weekend at the Allen Hoopfest event. The Lady Scots dropped a first-round clash with Huntsville before rolling off consecutive victories against Flower Mound Marcus, Mesquite Horn, Ursuline, and San Marcos.

Up next, HP will continue nondistrict play on Nov. 28 at McKinney before heading to the Cowtown Classic tournament starting Nov. 30 in Fort Worth.

PHOTOS: Rob Graham