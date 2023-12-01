UP Police Department Seeks Feedback

The University Park Police Department is seeking feedback from residents through an 11-question survey.

Responses will be accepted through Dec. 19.

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/KD6VCKS to fill out the survey.

“Central to retaining our accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, the University Park Police Department must survey residents for suggestions on community needs and for input on how the department can better seerve the public,” the city’s website reads.