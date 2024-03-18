Park Cities Crime Reports March 11-17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK:

PHOTO: Pixabay

PURSE POACHER

A bag bandit stole a woman’s YSL purse from Lounge 31 in Highland Park Village prior to 11:35 p.m. on Friday. Inside were a YSL wallet, Mercedes key fob, debit card, two credit cards, $200 cash, and a driver’s license.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Monday

A tinkering troublemaker stole tools from a construction site prior to 8:07 a.m. on Daniel Avenue.

A postal pilferer stole a package and mail from a home on Amherst Street before 6:15 p.m.

12 Tuesday

A drug store deviant stole items worth between $100 and $750 before 9:43 p.m. from a CVS on Preston Road.

13 Wednesday

Officers responded at 1:04 p.m. to a domestic disturbance involving personal weapons on Rosedale Avenue.

A jaded jaywalker was arrested at 9:30 p.m. after failing to yield the right of way to vehicles or accurately identify himself to officers in the 3400 block of Daniel Avenue.

PHOTO: Unsplash

14 Thursday

Reported at 4:42 p.m.: A porch pirate took a package worth between $100 and $750 from a home on Purdue Street.

Reported at 5:27 p.m.: A burglary of a motor vehicle suspect took off down Northwest Parkway in their blue Kia, striking multiple other vehicles in an attempt to flee police.

Police apprehended a CVS thief, then arrested him for the theft, drug possession, failure to identify himself, and an outstanding warrant at 8:32 p.m. in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

A joyrider may have stolen a Ford vehicle prior to 9:50 p.m. on Rankin Avenue.

15 Friday

A brazen burglar stole from a vehicle on Bryn Mawr Drive prior to 9:31 a.m.

A postal prowler stole mail from a home on Amherst Street before 1:04 p.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Monday

A porch pirate stole packages containing light bulbs, cabinet hardware and a homemade mahjong tile rug at about 4 a.m. from a home in the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue.

A package pilferer stole deliveries containing a yo-yo, children’s clothing, supplements and Alo leggings at approximately 4 a.m. from a home in the 3600 block of Princeton Avenue.

A carjacker stole a GMC Sierra and the Apple MacBook in it sometime before 7 a.m. from the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue.

Four fraudsters were arrested by police at 2:06 p.m. in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Reported at 5:25 p.m.: A brazen burglar shattered part of the back patio glass door of a home in the 3500 block of Cornell Avenue between 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Monday and stole items including Chanel Espadrilles shoes, a YSL clutch purse, and a Louis Vuitton tote bag.

13 Wednesday

A purse poacher stole a woman’s Prada bag, $20,000 diamond ring, $3,000 gold ring, Versace wallet, $100 cash, credit card and driver’s license from inside her home in the 4300 block of Fairfax Avenue prior to 1:12 p.m.

Reported at 4:01 p.m.: A woman stated that a Rolex watch, fake diamond engagement ring and $4,500 cash were missing from a home in the 5400 block of Eton Avenue.

14 Thursday

Officers arrested a parole violator who failed to identify himself at 4:21 a.m. in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue.

16 Saturday

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man for public intoxication at 6:12 p.m. in Highland Park Village.