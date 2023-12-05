HP Wrestlers Take Second in Colleyville

Highland Park finished second as a team against elite competition on Saturday at the McCready Memorial wrestling tournament in Colleyville.

Carter Baumgartner took first place in the 132-pound weight class for the Scots. Other podium finishers included Jack Rice (126 pounds), Noah Morse (150), and Eli Hoff (190).

That follows up another runner-up showing in November at the Panther Invitational in Addison. Baumgartner, Rice, Morse, and Hoff each earned gold medals.

The Scots will continue a busy December competition schedule with the Raider Invitational on Dec. 9 in Wylie, followed by the Santa Slam event on Dec. 15-16 in Coppell.