Learn the ancient art of Ikebana at Kessaku. PHOTO: Kessaku
Tipsy Elves Can Do Tipsy Ikebana at Kessaku

If you’re still looking for a fun holiday party idea or maybe a December birthday event, Kessaku, the elegant cocktail and sushi bar on the 50th floor of The National, is hosting Tipsy Ikebana Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, is all the rage right now with classes popping up in art studios, libraries, and private social clubs; but none are quite like this. Kessaku means “masterpiece” in Japanese and it’s a beautiful space to create your own floral masterpiece while you’re enjoying cocktails, sushi, and a 360-degree view of Dallas. 

Kessaku’s skilled Ikebana instructor will guide guests, ensuring that their creations embody balance, grace, and simplicity while creating a stunning floral arrangement to take home as a cherished holiday decoration. Tickets are $200 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, and can be purchased here.

Kessaku is located on the 50th floor of 1401 Elm St. in Dallas. 

Kersten Rettig

Kersten Rettig is the only DFW Food/Travel writer with luxury hospitality leadership experience and a former restaurant owner, employee, and chief marketing officer. Kersten's worked on the inside and has the insight and experience to tell the stories to the outside. She's a Park Cities resident, mom, wife and a decent cook. Follow her on Instagram @KerstenEats.

