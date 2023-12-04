Tipsy Elves Can Do Tipsy Ikebana at Kessaku

If you’re still looking for a fun holiday party idea or maybe a December birthday event, Kessaku, the elegant cocktail and sushi bar on the 50th floor of The National, is hosting Tipsy Ikebana Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, is all the rage right now with classes popping up in art studios, libraries, and private social clubs; but none are quite like this. Kessaku means “masterpiece” in Japanese and it’s a beautiful space to create your own floral masterpiece while you’re enjoying cocktails, sushi, and a 360-degree view of Dallas.

Kessaku’s skilled Ikebana instructor will guide guests, ensuring that their creations embody balance, grace, and simplicity while creating a stunning floral arrangement to take home as a cherished holiday decoration. Tickets are $200 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, and can be purchased here.

Kessaku is located on the 50th floor of 1401 Elm St. in Dallas.