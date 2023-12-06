Scots Win Athens Tourney, Bury Gophers

Highland Park will carry plenty of momentum into the start of the District 7-6A boys basketball schedule. They followed up a title in the Athens Invitational tournament over the weekend with a home victory over Grand Prairie.

The five-game winning streak started with four straight over three days in the Athens tournament, including a 58-52 victory over Longview in the semifinals and a 64-46 triumph over the host school in the championship game.

The Scots (9-5) returned home to secure a 71-56 win over Grand Prairie on Tuesday in their final nondistrict tuneup. Jordan Stribling scored a game-high 19 points as HP pulled away late. Henry Beckett added 14 points and Colin Noble had 13. Meanwhile, Santana Spivey and Valrick Halliburton contributed 14 points apiece to pace the Gophers (5-5).

HP will open the league schedule on Friday at defending 7-6A champion Lake Highlands before hosting Irving on Dec. 15.