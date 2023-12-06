Thursday, December 7, 2023

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 27-Dec. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FREE RIDE?

A freeloader didn’t pay his taxi fare around 3:08 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 4500 block of Goodfellow Drive.

27 Monday

An unwanted visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 10:37 a.m. at a parking lot in the 5200 block of Royal Lane.

Found property was reported around 3:06 p.m. at Elan at Bluffview.

Stolen around 9:16 p.m: a woman’s back license plate off of her car parked at Elan at Bluffview.

A thief stole from a woman at Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s vehicle then fled the scene at an unlisted time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

28 Tuesday

A thief stole from a woman at an Inwood Village retail store at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a retail store at Preston Forest Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

29 Wednesday

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Inwood Donut.

30 Thursday

A burglar entered a man’s car and stole his property around 7:34 a.m. in a parking lot in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed around 9:53 a.m. from Temple Emanu-El.

An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor, who stole property from someone at a department store, received a criminal trespass warning around 3:47 p.m.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at a home in the 5900 block of Boca Raton Drive.

A thief stole from a woman at a Preston Forest Shopping Center retail store at an unlisted time. 

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a woman in the 4600 block of Elsby Avenue.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

1 Friday

Stolen before 1:37 p.m.: a man’s truck from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at a Preston Center retail store at an unlisted time.

Damaged at an unlisted time: a man’s property in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

2 Saturday 

Assaulted around 3:08 a.m.: a man in the 4500 block of Goodfellow Drive.

A woman and man were assaulted at a NorthPark Center department store around 12:33 p.m.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center department store before 12:33 p.m.

Around 1:53 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a NorthPark Center department store and received a criminal trespass warning.

A man was robbed around 3:06 p.m. in the 4600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 4:08 p.m.

A burglar damaged a man’s vehicle and stole a firearm around 9:03 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at Kindred Spirits & Wine at an unlisted time.

No reporting time was provided for the theft of a man’s property in the 4700 block of Purdue Avenue.

A woman was harassed around 3:39 p.m. in the 6900 block of Pemberton Drive.

A woman’s property was damaged at an unlisted time at NorthPark Center.

A reckless driver hit a man’s car parked at NorthPark Center and fled the scene at an unlisted time.

3 Sunday

A burglar broke three windows of a car parked at NorthPark Center before 5:19 p.m.

A drunk driver was caught around 8:50 p.m. in the 9600 block of Preston Road.

