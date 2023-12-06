Young, Lady Scots Earn Third in Cowtown

In the final tuneup prior to the District 7-6A girls basketball opener, Highland Park took third place at the Cowtown Classic tournament in Fort Worth.

The Lady Scots won three of four games at the event, which wrapped up on Saturday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. HP sophomore Cate Young was chosen for the all-tournament team.

HP scored victories over Arlington Lamar and Waco Connally before falling to Mesquite Horn in the semifinals. The Lady Scots bounced back with a 41-33 triumph over Waxahachie in the third-place game. They allowed just 33 points per game during the tournament.

Next up, HP will host Richardson to begin the league schedule on Friday before traveling to face Irving MacArthur on Dec. 15.