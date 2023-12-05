Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Preston Hollow Village
The upscale breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot has opened its 12th Texas location. The Southern-inspired menu includes shrimp ‘n grits, chicken and waffles, a lobster and brie omelette, huevos rancheros, and a southern chicken sandwich.
Galleria Dallas
Multiple stores
• Jewelry retailer Bachendorf’s opened a new, larger location with an in-store Rolex boutique next to Gucci.
• French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton opened an expanded boutique on level 1 at Center Court next to Macy’s. The newly renovated location offers men’s and women’s accessories, fragrances, jewelry, leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, travel accessories, and watches.
• Candy store See’s Candies opened on level 1 next to Lucky Brand.
La Madeleine
Preston Center Pavilion
The French-style cafe recently opened where Einstein Bros. Bagels used to be. The menu includes all-day breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta, and entrees, and a French bakery display featuring fresh bread and French patisserie.
Loewe
Highland Park Village
The Spanish fashion house offering women’s ready-to-wear and accessories opened its first Texas store Nov. 17.
The Sandy Pickle
The Village
The new concept, offering a blend of pickleball and sand volleyball, recently opened in The Village. It features six pickleball courts and six sand volleyball courts. An on-site food truck offers diner fare like burgers, hot dogs, and fried pickles.
COMING
Galleria Dallas
Multiple stores
• Find Christian lifestyle brand 3:16 Collection on level 3 near Old Navy.
• Hawaiian-style poke bowl spot Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar will open on the rink level in spring 2024.
Vacheron Constantin
Highland Park Village
The Swiss luxury watch brand will open its first Texas location.
CLOSED
Cisco Grill
Snider Plaza
The Southwestern-style restaurant closed in October after 36 years. Opened in 1987, the restaurant in the southeast corner of the shopping center was started by Marc and Susan Hall. It was sold to Erik Dean in 2012, Dallas County Appraisal District records show.