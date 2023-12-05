Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Preston Hollow Village

The upscale breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot has opened its 12th Texas location. The Southern-inspired menu includes shrimp ‘n grits, chicken and waffles, a lobster and brie omelette, huevos rancheros, and a southern chicken sandwich.



Galleria Dallas

Multiple stores

• Jewelry retailer Bachendorf’s opened a new, larger location with an in-store Rolex boutique next to Gucci.

• French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton opened an expanded boutique on level 1 at Center Court next to Macy’s. The newly renovated location offers men’s and women’s accessories, fragrances, jewelry, leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, travel accessories, and watches.

• Candy store See’s Candies opened on level 1 next to Lucky Brand.

La Madeleine

Preston Center Pavilion

The French-style cafe recently opened where Einstein Bros. Bagels used to be. The menu includes all-day breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta, and entrees, and a French bakery display featuring fresh bread and French patisserie.

The Sandy Pickle La Madeleine

Loewe

Highland Park Village

The Spanish fashion house offering women’s ready-to-wear and accessories opened its first Texas store Nov. 17.

The Sandy Pickle

The Village

The new concept, offering a blend of pickleball and sand volleyball, recently opened in The Village. It features six pickleball courts and six sand volleyball courts. An on-site food truck offers diner fare like burgers, hot dogs, and fried pickles.

COMING

Galleria Dallas

Multiple stores

• Find Christian lifestyle brand 3:16 Collection on level 3 near Old Navy.

• Hawaiian-style poke bowl spot Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar will open on the rink level in spring 2024.

Vacheron Constantin

Highland Park Village

The Swiss luxury watch brand will open its first Texas location.

CLOSED

Cisco Grill

Snider Plaza

The Southwestern-style restaurant closed in October after 36 years. Opened in 1987, the restaurant in the southeast corner of the shopping center was started by Marc and Susan Hall. It was sold to Erik Dean in 2012, Dallas County Appraisal District records show.