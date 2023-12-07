Late Surge Lifts Rangers Past Rival HP

Jesuit Dallas broke out of a scoring slump and topped its primary rival in the process during AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League action on Wednesday.

A trio of third-period goals lifted the Rangers to a 5-2 victory over Highland Park. It was the same score as the first meeting between the teams in mid-October.

Allen Zhang and Brandon Peppard scored two goals apiece for Jesuit (5-5). Will Hubbell added a power-play goal and an assist, and Thomas Fino tallied three assists. Misha Saratovtsev made 22 saves in goal, including a stop on a potential game-tying penalty shot late in the second period.

Eitan Hahn and J.R. Whitman found the net for the Scots (1-9), who moved up to the league’s Varsity Gold division this season for the first time since 2020. HP has dropped five straight games.

The Scots and Rangers will face off once more this season on Feb. 14 at Children’s Health StarCenter in Richardson.