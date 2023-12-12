Out & About: Bryan’s House Power of You Awards Luncheon

Bryan’s House celebrated its Power of You Awards Luncheon Oct. 23 at the Dallas Country Club.

The nonprofit is in its 35th year of providing children with special needs and their families with trusted case management, educational, therapeutic, and medically supported care.

The luncheon started with an invitation-only VIP reception where award recipients received their awards, followed by the luncheon reception and registration. The three-course luncheon was served along with a brief program, which included a presentation by Mickey Rowe, the author of Fearlessly Different: An Autistic Broadway Actor’s Transformational Insights. There were also updates from Bryan’s house along with silent and live auctions.

The event was presented by Lone Star Monarchs with Hoyl Financial as the title sponsor. WFAA senior reporter Rebecca Lopez served as emcee.

Stephen Hoyl was the honorary chair and the luncheon chairs included Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo.