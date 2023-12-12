EDITOR’S INBOX: Hunt(ing) for a Swiftie Giftie?

CONFESSION: I don’t know what would be the best gift for that Swiftie in your life this Christmas. Concert tickets? Is Taylor Swift’s movie available for purchase yet? A Swiftie sweater like my recent intern Heather Aldridge wore to the office?

Or perhaps whatever was in the box the Hunt family of Highland Park gifted the music megastar.

The webpages of US Weekly, Billboard, and the Daily Mail are among those reporting on exquisitely wrapped gift after Ava Hunt, one of the daughters of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, posted on Instagram about it.

The Dec. 10 post includes a photo of her and Swift, with the present. Swift turns 34 on Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to media reports.

Zac Wilson, who describes himself as a big fan of Dallas Gift Wrap Creations owner Anita Ivancevic, contacted me on Dec. 12 to rave about the local business’s involvement in this story.

“There is so much buzz and hype over the stunning gift wrapping AND what might be inside the box,” Wilson said.

Dallas Gift Wrap Creations confirmed the connection on Instagram, posting, “I love it when you adore your client AND recipient so much!”