Out & About: Zoo To Do

Dallas Zoo supporters gathered at the zoo Nov. 4 for the 32nd-annual Zoo To Do and raised more than $1.4 million.

The evening is the Dallas Zoo’s largest annual fundraiser, this year themed “Adventure Awaits.”

Zoo To Do was presented by The Eugene McDermott Foundation and honorary chair Lyda Hill. The event chairs were Steven J. Roth and Tha-Ian Tran.

Upon arrival, VIPs loaded trams for private tours while others indulged in gourmet offerings at the Gorilla Research Station VIP reception. Arriving at the Giants of the Savanna habitat, guests were greeted by a lively scene of bar stations.

There was also a silent auction while enjoying bites from multiple Dallas restaurants, including Circle T Ranch and Taco Y Vino among others. Zoo staff also provided animal encounters for guests, including a boa constrictor, armadillo, and owl, and guests got to feed giraffes.

Mother-daughter duo Mary McDermott Cook and Grace Cook were announced as the chairs for Zoo To Do 2024.