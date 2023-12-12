Wildlike Offers Free Dating App Profile Photo Shoot

Piercing studio Wildlike last week held a free photo shoot for individuals looking to update their dating app profiles.

The event, known as “Take Back Your Dating Profile,” brought in a professional local photographer Dec. 4.

Owner Alysa Teichman says events like these foster a sense of community that she’s proud to be part of.

“We are all about creating moments of joy and giving our Wildies opportunities to be the most expressive, confident version of themselves,” Teichman said. “Of course, so much of self expression today is done through our digital personas, the driver behind ‘Take Back Your Dating Profile.'”

Wildlike is also accepting new, unwrapped toys that will be donated to the children at Jubilee Park and Community Center until Dec. 18.